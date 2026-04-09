UAE-based Al Habtoor Group announced on Thursday that it will launch an over 5 billion UAE dirhams ($1.4 billion) landmark commercial tower project within its Al Habtoor City development in Dubai.

“This announcement marks the first in a series of projects we will unveil this year in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as part of our ongoing expansion and growth plans,” Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said in an Arabic language post on social media platform X.

He added that more details will be revealed soon.

Rendering of Al Habtoor Group's planned $1.4bln landmark commercial tower project in Dubai. Image courtesy - X account of Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that the Group is preparing to launch a new project as part of the expansion of Al Habtoor City, the mixed-use destination developed by the group along Sheikh Zayed Road, which includes residential, hospitality and leisure components.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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