Abu Dhabi real estate market's current trends indicate a preference for completed, income-generating assets over more speculative opportunities, says a new report.

Investors placing greater weight on asset quality, risk management, and income visibility this year, said a report based on data from Driven | Forbes Global Properties, a leader in the UAE’s luxury real estate market.

Increased activity in ready properties through 2025 had already signalled this direction, and a tightening supply pipeline, combined with sustained demand in established communities, is expected to support continued price stability and reinforce this shift towards fundamentals-led investment, it said.

The company released the report, marking the official opening of its new Abu Dhabi headquarters.

The data from its Abu Dhabi 2025 report and Q1 2026 observations, said in 2025, total real estate transactions reached AED94 billion in the first nine months, with volumes increasing 48 percent year-on-year. Foreign direct investment by individuals totalled AED6.2 billion over the same period, with capital inflows from 97 nationalities.

Residential prices grew approximately 52 percent in off-plan properties and 39 percent in ready units between 2021 and 2025, while gross rental yields reached 7.4 percent.

Early 2026 activity suggests the market is building on that base but shifting in character.

Commenting on the data, Abdullah Alajaji, CEO of Driven Properties, said:"The 2025 data reflects the strength of the market, and our decision to establish a dedicated presence in Abu Dhabi aligns with that momentum. What we're seeing in early 2026 is capital becoming more selective, with investors prioritising assets that deliver visible income and long-term value. This points to a more mature and disciplined market environment, which Abu Dhabi is well positioned to support.”

Abdallah Alhusari, Director of Abu Dhabi Branch at Driven Properties, commented: “The opening of our new office reflects our strategic commitment to Abu Dhabi and its long-term growth trajectory. The capital is attracting a high-quality investor base that values stability, strong planning, and sustainable growth, and having a dedicated presence on the ground allows us to serve that demand more closely while contributing to the next phase of Abu Dhabi’s real estate story.”

In expanding to Abu Dhabi with a new branch, Driven Properties reflects its broader strategy of deepening its footprint in key growth markets across the UAE while continuing to strengthen its advisory capabilities for investors, developers, and end users.

The company’s findings were presented during a market briefing by Abdullah Alajaji, CEO of Driven Properties, Abdallah Alhusari, Director of Abu Dhabi Branch at Driven Properties, and Omar Shehata, Head of Broker Management at Aldar. The session was attended by media, industry stakeholders and distinguished guests. - TradeArabia News Service

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