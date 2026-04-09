Sanzen, a UAE-based real estate developer, has announced that it has broken ground on Sukoon, an AED1.5 billion ($408 million) residential development in Sharjah comprising 859 villas and townhouses across four phases.

The project introduces a different approach to residential design in the UAE, focusing on everyday wellbeing rather than occasional leisure.

The launch comes at a time when many regional developers are choosing to pause, reflecting Sanzen’s confidence in the UAE economy, the resilience of its real estate sector, and the strong buyer demand seen since launch.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Abdulaziz Al Sanad, Chairman of Sanzen; Amro Saleh, CEO and Founder of Sanzen; Mohammad Obaid Alshaali, Chairman of PTC; and Hesham Mustafa, Project Manager at PTC.

Phase 1 of Sukoon has been awarded to PTC, a UAE-based company with more than five decades of experience, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership focused on delivering long-term value and high-quality developments in the UAE real estate market.

It comprises recovery pavilion, quiet rooms, breathing and mindfulness spaces, waterside pod, and outdoor stretch areas.

The second phase is about infrared sauna, nap pods, reflexology path, family lawn, and community dining areas, while Phase 3 features cold plunge pools, padel and tennis courts, and outdoor fitness zones and the final phase boasts sound healing pavilion, sunset viewing point, and community gathering spaces.

Sukoon (calm or peace in Arabic) is a residential community in Sharjah designed around a simple idea: residents of busy cities need to unwind every day, not just on weekends, said the developer.

Instead of a central clubhouse, facilities are distributed across the entire community, ensuring every home is within walking distance of quiet spaces, gardens, wellness areas, or the lagoon, it stated.

A 3,000 sqm lagoon runs through the centre of the development, connecting all four phases and providing a natural setting for daily walks and relaxation, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

