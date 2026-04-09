Egypt - EDECS, a leading regional engineering and contracting group, and MEDLOG, the global logistics arm of MSC Group, have signed an agreement to launch a major dry port project in 10th of Ramadan City.

Spanning 189,000 square meters, the facility will be delivered under a design-and-build contract covering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Works will include earthworks, paving, utilities installation, and the development of critical port infrastructure.

The project is set to transform Egypt’s logistics landscape by expanding freight capacity, modernizing trade infrastructure, and strengthening the country’s position as a regional hub. It aligns with the Ministry of Transport’s vision to establish a nationwide network of dry ports and logistics zones.

For MEDLOG, this marks its first dry port project in Egypt, extending its global expertise into the region. The facility will integrate digital solutions, smart transport systems, and advanced technologies to streamline trade, reduce costs and risks, and minimize environmental impact.

Hussein El Dessouky, Chairperson of EDECS, said: “This partnership reflects a shared vision of creating world-class infrastructure that drives the region’s economic development. Together with MEDLOG, we are building a facility that will serve as a cornerstone for the region’s trade and logistics future.”

The collaboration underscores the combined strengths of EDECS and MEDLOG in delivering modern, efficient, and sustainable logistics infrastructure, positioning Egypt as a strategic hub for regional commerce.

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