Bahrain - A new waterfront project designed with families in mind is taking shape in the Northern Governorate and is set to provide residents with free access to diverse leisure amenities when it opens next year.

The revamped Karzakan coast in Block 1027 will feature green spaces, food kiosks, and shaded areas, facilities for people of determination, drinking water fountains, children’s play area and more.

According to 12th District representative Zainab Al Derazi, the project is intended to provide families in surrounding areas with more outdoor and beachside options, particularly as the warmer months approach.

“We are closely following up on the Karzakan coastal development project,” said Ms Al Derazi.“We received official confirmation from the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry last month, with implementation being done by the Works Ministry. “The project tender was issued on March 19, with a closing date of April 15. Additionally, work on the coast is expected to begin next month.

“These works are scheduled to continue until February 2027, in accordance with the approved preliminary timeline. Access to the area, including the beach, will be completely free and the government will handle matters relating to cleanliness very seriously.” Ms Al Derazi revealed that, once completed, the coastal project will offer a wide range of facilities designed to cater to residents, particularly families.

According to the plans, the fully developed project will feature an extended coastal promenade, seating areas, family rest zones, landscaped green spaces, children’s play areas, and dedicated pedestrian and cycling paths. It will also include integrated service facilities such as toilets and changing rooms, designated locations for kiosks and services, a lifeguard tower, and open sports and recreational areas.

Organised parking facilities will be provided, alongside comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, including public lighting, drainage networks and essential public services.

Additional features include clearly defined entry and exit points for visitors, food kiosks, shaded areas, multi-purpose plazas and accessible facilities for people of determination. There will also be administrative and service buildings, designated waste disposal areas, safety and security points, lighting columns, and drinking water fountains.

Entrances and exits will be organised in a way that guarantees smooth movement and ease of access to various facilities.Ms Al Derazi affirmed that the project represents a qualitative shift in the development of the Karzakan coastal front.

“It is expected to play a major role in enhancing quality of life and providing a comprehensive seaside outlet serving residents and visitors alike,” she said.

“The completed project will also help support tourism and recreational aspects in the Northern Governorate. The design takes into account the highest standards of safety, environmental sustainability and aesthetics.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).