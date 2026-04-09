Saudi-based Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has announced that it has secured a SAR69.5 million ($18.5 million) sewage project works contract from Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

The scope of work includes provision of comprehensive operation and maintenance of treated sewage effluent (TSE) networks and associated facilities across the designated areas in Riyadh, said the Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The project aims to ensure efficient system performance, reliability, and sustainability of water reuse infrastructure in the capital, it stated.

As per the deal, the entire contract will be executed over a period of 30 months.

Alkhorayef, a leading Saudi utility infrastructure company, has been undertaking several large-scale water and wastewater projects across the kingdom.

This award further strengthens the company’s position as a leading provider of water and wastewater solutions in the kingdom, reflecting its continued commitment to supporting infrastructure development and environmental sustainability initiatives aligned with national objectives, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

