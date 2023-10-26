Dubai-based Samana Developers announced on Thursday the launch of two new residential projects, namely Manhattan-1 and Manhattan-2 in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The two projects, valued at 250 million UAE dirhams ($68 million) each, will feature a total of 386 apartments with retail units on the ground floors, the developer said in a press statement.

Manhattan-1 has been completely sold out while Manhattan-2 has been sold out by 70 per cent, the statement said.

Manhattan 2 launch brings Samana a step closer to its target of 12 projects planned for 2023, according to Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers.

“We are soon to enter Dubai’s commercial property market with the launch of our first retail park in one of Dubai’s family-oriented residential hotspots,” Farooq added.

Both Manhattan-1 and Manhattan-2 are designed as 16-storey towers housing 193 apartments each. Each tower spans an area of 274,999.83 sq ft of and offer built-in private pools.

Both projects are scheduled for handover in October 2026.

According to the Dubai Land Department statistics recorded in September 2023, Samana Developers has moved to amongst the top 12 high performing developers in Dubai, the statement noted.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

