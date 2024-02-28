Dubai-based Samana Developers has launched a 150 million UAE dirhams ($40.84 million) Samana Retail Park in Arjan master development.

The retail community is near the Greek-inspired Samana Mykonos Signature residential project.

The project is scheduled for handover in the first quarter of 2027. However, no details were given on when construction will commence.

The developer will offer a five-year payment plan, with monthly instalments as low as 1 percent.

Samana announced in January that it was targeting sales of AED8.8 billion ($2.4 billion) in 2024 after recording a 600 percent surge in sales last year.

The company launched 12 new projects in Dubai last year, achieving sales of AED3.3 billion ($899 million).

