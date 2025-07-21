RIYADH — The Riyadh Municipality has intensified its wide-scale campaign targeting violations involving the illegal division of residential units in apartment buildings and villas, exceeding the number of units approved in building permits.



The move is part of broader efforts to enhance the urban landscape of the capital and enforce regulations tied to city planning and infrastructure sustainability.



The campaign follows a sharp rise in violations, including the conversion of upper-level annexes and villas into multiple rental units without proper licensing or adherence to safety and planning requirements.



Officials say these illegal practices have resulted in visible urban disorder and have placed added pressure on public services and infrastructure.



Municipal field teams carried out 134 inspection rounds across 15 sub-municipalities, issuing violation notices at every location visited.



Authorities confirmed that the campaign will continue as part of a comprehensive strategy involving monitoring, enforcement, and the imposition of fines on violators.



The municipality emphasized that the goal is not merely to enforce regulations but to ensure a higher quality of life for Riyadh residents.

