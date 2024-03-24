SAL Saudi Logistics Services Company has leased a land plot at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah to construct and develop a new air cargo terminal.



The agreement was signed with Taiba Airports Operation Company, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.



The 16-year lease is for a land plot measuring 3,500 square metres (sqm) plus 4,000sqm for three years for expansion.



SAL is expected to invest 12 million Saudi riyals ($3.2 million) in developing the new terminal, the statement added.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

