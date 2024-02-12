Companies from Qatar and the UAE have expressed their intention to bid for Iraq’s first elevated metro in the capital Baghdad, an official has said.

Bidding was due to start on Monday for the $2.5 billion metro project and other planned rail line linking Najaf and Karbala in central Iraq, said Nassir Al-Assadi, a transport adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani.

“The two projects will be offered as an investment…,” he told the Iraqi News Agency on Sunday.

“Those companies are from several countries, including Qatar, the UAE, China, Italy, Sprain and Japan…after the investors are selected shortly, we can set a timetable for the completion of the two projects,” he added.

