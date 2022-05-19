Iraq and neighboring Jordan have agreed to invite bids within 3 months for the construction of a joint economic zone at their border, press reports said on Thursday.

After talks in the Jordanian capital Amman o n Wednesday, the industry and commerce ministers from the two countries agreed to name a consultancy firm to prepare studies and other documents for the project, which has been on the cards for 4 years.

Jordan’s Arabic language daily Alghad said “the two sides agreed to invite bids for the project within 90 days” after the firm completes studies,.

“The zone will promote economic interests and industrial investment in the two countries..it will be open for other countries, especially Egypt,” the paper said, quoting a statement after the Amman meeting.

It said the zone, which was approved in 2018, is located at the border and would be shared equally by the two countries, adding that it will initially have an area of around 50,000 square metres.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)