Muscat: A joint venture of well-known Omani construction firm Saif Salim Essa Al Harasi & Co LLC (SAH) and Turkish-based contracting powerhouse Sembol Construction, has won the prestigious contract to implement the Oman Cultural Complex project in Muscat at a cost of RO 147.8 million.

The JV led a field of around 20 local and international firms that had originally bid for the keenly coveted contract. SAH is a reputable player in Oman’s construction sector, having delivered scores of high-profile building projects primarily for the Royal Oman Police, and lately for, Outward Bound Oman. Sembol Construction, which has expanded its footprint across the Middle East and East Europe, specializes in the construction of complex architectural projects.

Announcing the award, SAH said: “We are thrilled to announce the successful collaboration between Saif Al Harasi and Sembol Construction, the SAH-SML JV Co, in securing the esteemed Oman Cultural Complex project. This landmark initiative seamlessly melds Oman’s rich cultural heritage with state-of-the-art design.

Saif Al Harassi expresses profound joy in contributing to this visionary project, viewing it as a true testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. The strategic partnership with Sembol Construction significantly enhances our capabilities, ensuring the delivery of a cultural masterpiece that authentically represents Oman’s unique identity and promising future.”

Construction work on this new architectural showcase is expected to commence by around mid-November this year. The client is the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth. A sprawling site in Airport Heights, that begins from next to the Ministry of Labour and extends northwards, has been allocated for the iconic project.

Spanning a built-up area of around 75000 sq metres, the Oman Cultural Complex is billed as the new cultural district of the capital region. At its heart is a trio of sumptuous structures planned around an expansive central square. These buildings will house a 1,000-seat auditorium of the Oman National Theatre (incorporating a 250-seat flexible auditorium as well), a 20,000 sq metre National Library laid out across five floors, and a National Archives featuring kilometres of archival shelf space. Integrated with this complex are multiple other structures, such as an exhibition centre, cultural centre and cinema hall.

All of these buildings will sit beneath an expansive Musharabiya canopy designed with architectural elements characteristic of traditional Omani and Islamic architecture.

As a cultural destination in its own right, the complex will also house facilities for art and culture in the form of art galleries, lecture halls for literary events, display areas, and so on. Thousands of date palms and indigenous trees, grown all around the complex, will add a verdant element to the setting.

When completed by early 2027, the new Oman Cultural Complex will complement the capital city’s growing list of modern architectural marvels, such as the Royal Opera House Muscat, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the National Museum and the Majlis Building.

