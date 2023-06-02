Oman Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is expected to award the design and supervision contract for its proposed Musandam Airport by the third quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The bid submission for design and supervision consultancy services is currently ongoing. The commercial bid submission date is scheduled on 2 July 2023, and the contract award is expected by the end of September 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued on 26 February 2023 and the pre-bid clarification end date was on 31 May 2023.

The bidders list includes Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers; ADP Ingénierie Dubai Branch; Dar Al-Handasah Engineering Company; Universal Consulting Engineering; Khatib & Alami and Partners; Hill International Engineering Consultancy; F M Middle East Engineering Consultancy; EHAF Consulting Engineers; Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy; Parsons International and Company; Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers; Al Hatmy Engineering Consultancy; Gulf Engineering Consultancy; Ritaj Enginering Consultancy & Project Management; Dar Gulf Consult for Engineering Consultancy; Ibn Khaldun Almadaen Engineering Consultants (IKAM); Rock International Engineers and Consultants; Surbana Consultants Dubai Branch; Al Abraj Consulting Engineers and Architects; ECG Engineering Consultants Group; AAW Consulting Engineers & Partners; Tusker Engineering Consultancy; Engineering and Transport Economics; SENER Ingenieria y Sistemas; AZD Engineering Consultancy; National Engineering Office (NEO) and Arab Engineering, according to officials from 14 companies.

The consultancy services include but not limited to, preliminary design, detailed design, tender documents and tendering, supervision and post contract services.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter 2027, a second source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $200 million.

