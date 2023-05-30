Oman Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is expected to award the consultancy contract for feasibility study, masterplan and concept design for the development of Ras al Hadd Airport in Ash Sharqiyah region in the third quarter 2023, according to a source.

“The bid submission is currently ongoing,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued on 14 March 2023 and the end-date for pre-bid clarification was 25 May 2023, according to Oman Tender Board notice.

“The commercial bid submission date is scheduled on 20 June. The contract award is expected by August 2023,” the source said.

The bidders list includes ADP Ingénierie Dubai Branch; Khatib & Alami and Partners; Dar Al-Handasah Engineering Company; Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers; ECG Engineering Consultants Group; Dar Al Omran Architecture & Engineering Consultants; LEA Associates South Asia; Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy; Flughafen München; ALG Global Infrastructure Advisors; Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers (IJAE); UNStudio Middle East; AZD Engineering Consultancy; One Works DMCC; AAW Consulting Engineers & Partners; IDOM Consulting, Engineering & Architecture, and Técnica y Proyectos, according to officials from eight companies.

CAA intends to invite consultancy services to provide feasibility study, masterplan and concept design by analysing accurate and up-to-date data of the existing airport and proposals for further development including but not limited to MRO, cargo, hotels facilities, commercial and mixed-use developments.

The expansion project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter 2027, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $250 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)