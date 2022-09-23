The Governments of the two sister States of Osun and Oyo have awarded the complete rehabilitation and reconstruction of the 91.0km Osogbo (Dele Yes Sir Roundabout) – Iwo – Papa Village – Lalupon – Olodo bridge – Iwo Road Interchange (Ibadan) road.

The contract award was announced on Thursday by the Osun State Commissioner for Work and Transport, Engr Oluremi Omowaiye, and his Oyo State counterpart, Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Kehinde Sangodoyin.

According to the commissioners, the two states commenced the procurement process sometimes last year with the purpose of promoting the intertrade relationships between the two states.

The Osun State Government awarded the 55.4km Osogbo (Dele Yes Sir Roundabout) – Iwo – Papa Village (Osun/Oyo Boundary) with Dualisation of 2.8km Dele Yes Sir Roundabout to Sawmill, Osogbo, at a contract sum of N11.3billion, while the Oyo State Government awarded the 35.6km Iwo Road Interchange (Ibadan) – Olodo Bridge – Lalupon – Papa Village (Oyo/Osun Boundary) at a contract sum of N12.5billion.

The Oyo State Government has sub-divided the road project into three parts; the first is the 7.7km dualisation from Iwo road Interchange to Olodo bridge. Also, the state will extend the bridge to about 24 meters wide and 12 meters long while 500meters will be dualised from the bridge to Ogunmarako junction and 27.33km from Ogunmarako to Oyo/Osun State Boundary.

The two states added that for seamless flow of work, they awarded the reconstruction of the entire road length to the same contractor, Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd.

The two State Governments will soon announce a date for the joint flag-off.

