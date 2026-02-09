Oman’s Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) is likely to award the tender for design, lead consultancy and construction supervision services for the Sultan Qaboos University Veterinary Hospital in Muscat in the second quarter of 2026.

The tender was issued on 25 November 2025, with bid submissions closing on 8 January 2026.

“Contract award is expected in April 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028.

SQU received 13 bids for the project.

·Bonyan Construction – $22,502

·Al Hatmy Engineering Consultancy – $49,564.75

·NAS Engineering Consultancy & Trading – $64,010.89

·Design Group Engineering Consultants – $ 66,437.44$

·Al Abraj Consulting Engineer & Architects – $70,237

·Abdulla Mukadam and Partner – $72,265.83

·Atlas International Engineering Consultants – $86,840.71

·Gulf Consulting Engineers – $95,579.40

·Almanarah Engineering Consultancy – $96,344

·Vertex Engineering Consultancy – $132,861.50

·CID Gulf – $136,681.27

·National Engineering Office – $209,865

·Muscat Design Centre and Partners– $217,772

