Dubai’s Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate on Monday launched a new residential development in Al Badia of Dubai Festival City.

Al Badia Terraces encompasses a complex of residential mid-rise towers with more than 350 units.

Al Badia Terraces will consist of 132 1-bedroom units, 193 2-bedroom units and 26 3-bedroom units. The bedrooms are sized starting at 749 sqft for 1-bedroom, 1,183 sqft for 2-bedrooms and 1,942 sqft for 3-bedrooms.

The project is expected to be complete within 24 months.

“Al Badia Terraces is designed to cater to Dubai’s growing demand for high-quality real estate, in vibrant destinations, at the heart of the city, and value prices. The development is in line with Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate’s aim to develop projects that support the growing real estate market whilst meeting diversified and rapidly fluctuating needs of residents and tenants,” said Abdallah Hageali, Group Director - Mixed Use at Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate.

“With the increasing inflow of expatriates, Dubai’s growing population and the overall uptick in the economy post the recovery from the pandemic has led to the rise of interest in rental units. The project is perfect for young families, senior executives, business owners who seek to stay closer to their workplace, children’s school, international airports, sports and wellness activities such as gyms, playgrounds and their favourite retail outlets,” added Abdallah.

