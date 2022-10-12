Eight companies from India, the Middle East and South Korea have evinced interest in the redevelopment of Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the largest slum clusters in Asia, India's business portal moneycontrol.com reported.

"We cannot reveal the names right now, but these are big companies who participated in pre-bid meetings," said SVR Srinivas, chief executive officer for Dharavi redevelopment projects.

The last date for the submission of tender is October 31.

The Maharashtra state government aims to complete the bidding process by year-end and the winner will have seven years to complete the work.

Two companies - India's Adani Group and Dubai's Sec-Link Group - had earlier shown interest, but the tender was scrapped in October 2020, according to the news portal.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

