Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC's production capacity has reached 4.85 million barrels per day (bpd), it said in a post on its website, up from the 4.65 million bpd it reported at the end of last year.

The United Arab Emirates has plans to raise its production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2027.

The OPEC producer has seen its baseline production figure increase in the past year, and it could rise further as it is one of a few countries working to boost production capacity.

