KUWAIT CITY, Sept 4: According to reliable sources, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will float a tender in the next two weeks for operating the new T2 terminal of the Kuwait International Airport by an international operator, reports Al-Anba daily.

They explained that DGCA last week had requested the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to offer the limited tender for the operation and management of the new terminal, training services, maintenance and development of the new passenger building and affiliated aircraft yards, and the institutional management of the central operation and maintenance of the Kuwait International Airport model and all passenger terminals, and affiliated operational and service facilities.

However, there are amendments that have been implemented on the tender that changes the estimated value of the project. Accordingly, qualified companies will be invited to submit their technical and financial offers according to the variables.

The sources said they expect the list of global operators invited to enter into the offering process to reach about ten operators. They said the winning company will be assigned the tasks of studying all service providers and contracts at airports, including ground services, passenger terminals or aviation operators, and developing a plan to connect all airport terminals (T1, T2, T4 and T5) so that all buildings operate as a single system and as a single interconnected airport with facilities, making it possible to move easily between the buildings through a single connection system linking all buildings.

