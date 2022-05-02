Kuwait - Eng. Elham Al-Shammari, the engineer of the project for demolishing, rebuilding and maintaining five external centers for commercial licenses in the Ministry of Public Works, announced that the ministry is currently implementing this project, reports Al-Anba daily.

In a press statement, she revealed that the centers will be in five different locations in various governorates of Kuwait. Eng. Al-Shammari said, “The Hawally Center belongs to the Hawally Governorate, Khaitan Center to Farwaniya Governorate, Mansouriya Center to Capital Governorate, Al-Dhahr Center to Ahmadi Governorate, and Al-Ayoun Center to Jahra Governorate. Each building consists of a basement, a ground floor, first and second floors, and the roof.

The ground floor will have halls to receive the clients, and the first and second floors will have the office for employees and for “VIP” services. Each center is of different sizes, with the largest center being the Hawally Center, and the smallest being Al-Dhahr and Mansouriya centers.

The centers will be characterized by the presence of the latest technologies compared to the old one that was demolished. Display screens will be installed in the reception halls and surveillance cameras on each floor. There will be elevators in each center, and the buildings will be electronically linked via the Internet”.

Regarding the modern external specifications of the buildings, she said, “The buildings are characterized by modern specifications such as fire and emergency systems at the entrances and exits, and electricity generators. As for the aesthetic aspect, the logo of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be on the facades of the buildings and reflect the Kuwaiti heritage, in addition to the panels that will be in the offices of employees. The reinforced concrete floors in each building will help in the durability and warmth of the building to make them soundproof and prevent the passage of air.

Currently, excavation and reinforcement works are ongoing in the Mansouriya Center, and concrete pouring work in Al-Ayoun Center. The project is being executed under the direct supervision of the ministry’s apparatus.

Also, the design aspect took into account the need for energy conservation through the facades that contain a highquality glass structure that absorbs sunlight and is characterized by a shading ratio, which helps to reflect the rays. There is also “skylight” in each building to provide natural lighting to a large area. For the air conditioning system, the cooling gas chosen complies with the conditions and the standards of the Ministry of Electricity and Water. Efforts have been exerted to reduce carbon emissions and environmental pollution by using a thermal insulation system that works to preserve heat inside the buildings”.

