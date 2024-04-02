Kuwait intends to invite bids for the construction and operation of a cargo village at its international airport, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The village will be built on an area of around 3 million square metres and is designed to support plans to boost business at the airport, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting informed sources.

The project is expected to receive final approval from relevant authorities within two months and Chinese firms are the strongest candidates to win the contract, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.