Kuwait is planning to build a large fun city on its Northern coast comprising restaurants, shops, sport centres, amusement facilities for children and camping services, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The cabinet has asked the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development to oversee the execution of the project in Subiyah with the aim of “stimulating tourism and amusement activities” in the Gulf state, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting official sources.

The Fund presented the project to the cabinet in mid-2021 but it was delayed for technical reasons and a delay by the Municipality to allocate a project site, it said.

“The cabinet has now asked all relevant Government departments to coordinate with the fund to push ahead with the project as soon as possible,” the report said.

According to the report presented by the Fund to the Cabinet, the project involves the construction of a large exhibition area, car parks, a cinema, mobile restaurants, shops, camping sites and services, sport centres, cafes and children amusement facilities.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)