UK-based Buro Happold has signed a contract with Expo 2030 Riyadh Company to serve as lead design consultant for the detailed master plan, and design of public realm, landscape, infrastructure and utilities for Expo 2030 Riyadh and its legacy.



Expo 2030 Riyadh is expected to host nearly 197 participating countries and attract over 42 million visits to pavilions covering approximately 6 million square metres (sqm).



The consultancy will provide comprehensive design and technical services, including the development of a detailed master plan focused on event requirements and legacy-phase elements, it said in a statement.



It will also include detailed design of infrastructure works, utilities, public realm, landscape, and engineering as well as technical support during construction.

The company is working on concept masterplan and legacy designs with Expo 2030's concept master planner - LAVA (Laboratory for Visionary Architecture), and a consortium of specialists (9e Global, Barc Solutions, Christine Losecaat MBE, Design Confidence, DPA Lighting, Expo Pavilion Group, Event Planning Group, Gorgeous Group, LAND Italia, LAND Research Lab, Montana, Omrania, Plan A, REDAS, Samantha Cotterell LLC, Schlaich Bergermann Partner (sbp), Space Agency, Think Hospitality, Thornton Tomasetti, Transsolar KlimaEngineering, Tricon, Linesight), according to its website.



Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, said that appointing Buro Happold as the lead design consultant will ensure the master plan and infrastructure for the event are delivered to the highest international standards.



Expo 2030 Riyadh will feature the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow” and is seen as a key component of the Kingdom’s “Vision 2030” – a blueprint for diversifying the economy, empowering citizens and creating a vibrant environment for both local and international investors.



Expo 2030 Riyadh Company (ERC) is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund.



All Riyadh’s mega projects will be completed before 2030, including Diriyah, Qiddiya, King Salman Park, and Sports Boulevard, Reuters reported Al-Marri saying in October.

Last month, Zawya Projects reported that Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company (Binyah) was awarded the early works contract for Expo 2030.

