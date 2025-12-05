MUSCAT - In a significant step reflecting the GCC bloc’s commitment to developing a more efficient and reliable power infrastructure, the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) and Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) have signed a strategic amendment to their existing framework agreement. The update aims to enhance grid resilience and strengthen the readiness of Gulf power systems for the evolving energy landscape.

The new amendment broadens the scope of collaboration by introducing a key area focused on operational flexibility practices, ensuring higher economic and reliability benefits for the GCC member states. It includes the development of a multi-year roadmap to integrate the findings of joint studies conducted by EPRI and GCCIA into national operational and planning frameworks, with particular emphasis on the growing integration of renewable energy and the expansion of advanced grid technologies.

Both sides highlighted that the roadmap will bolster the capability of Gulf power networks to withstand extreme weather events, improve the performance of energy-storage systems, and support the development of enhanced protection and power-quality solutions. It will also advance AI-driven load forecasting, strengthen the preparedness of regional control centers and increasing cross-border supply reliability.

Under the updated framework, GCCIA and EPRI will collaborate on developing resource-efficiency methodologies, conducting regional resilience assessments, and performing advanced analytical studies to optimize grid performance. This partnership supports the GCC’s clean-energy goals while ensuring economic efficiency, operational dependability, and stronger regional coordination.

The agreement was signed by Dr Arshad Mansoor, President and CEO of EPRI, and Eng. Ahmed Ali Al-Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA, during EPRI’s Annual Board of Directors Meeting held in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

