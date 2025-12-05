Meraas, a part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Phase 11 of Nad Al Sheba Gardens, the final cluster of this master community.

This phase introduces 210 new villas and townhouses, alongside a state-of-the-art school, further enriching one of Dubai’s most established residential destinations.

The new phase represents another milestone in the evolution of Nad Al Sheba Gardens – a master development celebrated for its contemporary design, open green spaces and community-centric lifestyle. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the latest release will deliver elegant three-bedroom townhouses and four- and five-bedroom villas, all crafted in Meraas’ signature architectural language of refined simplicity and natural harmony.

Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "Nad Al Sheba Gardens embodies Meraas’ vision of creating exceptional neighbourhoods that contribute to Dubai’s urban growth and quality of life."

"Through every new phase, we continue to advance our wider masterplan for sustainable, design-led communities that bring people together and reflect Dubai Holding Real Estate’s commitment to shaping the city’s future," he stated.

According to Meraas, each home is characterised by generous interiors, private outdoor courtyards and floor-to-ceiling glazing that connects residents with the surrounding landscape. Select villas are positioned along landscaped parks and active open spaces, offering expansive views and direct access to community amenities.

Residents will continue to enjoy a network of shaded walkways, cycle paths, yoga lawns and multi-sport courts, as well as Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall, which offers curated retail, dining and leisure experiences that make everyday life more convenient and connected, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

