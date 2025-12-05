Meraas, a part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Crestlane 4 and Crestlane 5, introducing 360 new premium residences to City Walk and further advancing the district’s evolution as one of the city’s most contemporary urban neighbourhoods.

The new phases follow the strong market response to earlier releases and expand Crestlane’s distinctive expression of modern, design-led living.

Each phase comprises two mid-rise towers set around landscaped green spaces, flowing water features and open views towards the Dubai skyline.

Crestlane 4 will include 201 residences, while Crestlane 5 will offer 159 homes, featuring a curated selection of one- to four-bedroom apartments, exclusive double-height special units, and spacious four-bedroom park duplexes with private terraces that allow for seamless indoor–outdoor living.

Commenting on the launch, Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "Crestlane 4 and 5 represent a significant step forward in the continued evolution of City Walk as one of Dubai’s most contemporary and design-led neighbourhoods."

Crestlane’s newest phases continue the development’s masterplan vision, where water, wellness and community shape daily life.

Residents will have access to a range of curated lifestyle and leisure experiences, including an overwater wellness centre, movement and training studios, collaborative workspaces, lounges and social areas, as well as landscaped jogging paths, cycling lanes, sports courts, resort-style pools, sun terraces and a network of thoughtfully designed children’s play spaces.

"The strong demand we have seen reflects a growing preference for modern urban living where community, connectivity and crafted design come together," stated Al Malik.

"These new phases reaffirm Meraas’ commitment to shaping exceptional places that elevate daily life and set new standards for thoughtful, experience-driven residential environments," he noted.

Situated at the heart of Dubai, the City Walk Crestlane provides immediate access to its key destinations, including Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Jumeirah Beach, Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai International Airport. This connectivity, coupled with the district’s vibrant mix of retail, dining and lifestyle experiences, reinforces City Walk’s position as one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses for residents and investors seeking modern, design-led living in an urban setting.

Reflecting Meraas’ focus on crafted, human-centred design, Crestlane 4 and 5 combine contemporary architectural lines with warm materials, generous natural light and layouts that offer a considered balance of privacy and openness.

Details such as the elevated drop-off experience and double-height lobbies further express the development’s refined approach to modern living.

With its crafted architecture, elevated amenities and central city location, Crestlane 4 and 5 continue to shape the future of contemporary living within one of Dubai’s most recognisable lifestyle communities..-TradeArabia News Service

