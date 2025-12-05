RIYADH — The revenues of nonprofit sector in Saudi Arabia surged 22 percent to SR73.1 billion during the year 2024 compared with the year 2023.

Expenditures recorded a growth of 17 percent, reaching SR60.8 billion, according to the data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The GASTAT data indicated that compensation of employees reached SR28.9 billion, up 13 percent from 2023.

Education and research activities contributed 29 percent of total revenues, followed by health at 24 percent and culture and entertainment at 19 percent, making them the top contributors to revenues sector. The data also showed that culture and entertainment accounted for 42 percent of total workers, followed by social services at 20 percent, while development and housing accounted for 9 percent.

Regarding fixed capital formation, asset purchases reached SR4.37 billion, with the health sector recording the highest contribution at SR1.4 billion. These statistics represent an integrated economic data foundation for the nonprofit sector.

They are collected using precise methodologies and high-quality standards to ensure reliable indicators that support decision-makers and development policies.

