Gulf Navigation, listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), announced that its subsidiary, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company (BPGIC), has signed an agreement with PEG to prepare the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for a naphtha upgrading project aimed at producing Euro 5–grade gasoline in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The first phase, with an estimated capacity of 15,000 barrels per day, represents the launch of a specialised refining facility that leverages advanced technologies to enhance naphtha processing efficiency and produce high-quality Euro 5 gasoline aligned with growing regional and international demand.

Saif Al-Hazaymeh, CEO of Borouge Petroleum and Gas Investments Company (BPGIC), said: “This agreement represents a pivotal step in supporting BPGIC’s transition into a new phase of growth through entering specialised refining. It strengthens our business model and expands our presence across the hydrocarbon value chain.

He added: "The project also reinforces the UAE’s rising role as a regional leader in the energy sector and reflects our commitment to developing high-efficiency, high-quality refining assets. The new gasoline refinery in Fujairah will be a significant addition to the national energy landscape.”

BPGIC, a subsidiary of Gulf Navigation listed on the Dubai Financial Market, confirmed that the refinery in Fujairah will support the UAE’s strategy to expand its petroleum industries and enhance in-country value, while also creating development opportunities for national talent in refining, operations, and maintenance.

The company emphasised that one of its core objectives is to deliver long-term value to shareholders while providing clients with the best energy-infrastructure solutions through practical projects designed to meet rising market demand and ensure operational reliability and efficiency.

