MANAMA —Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council in Manama on Wednesday.

This was in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and in affirmation of the deep-rooted ties uniting the two countries and their peoples, The session was attended by senior officials and committee heads from both sides.

At the outset, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa welcomed the Saudi Crown Prince, praising the robust relations and close bonds between the two countries. Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his pleasure at visiting Bahrain and meeting with King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman, underscoring King Salman’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and expanding bilateral relations across all fields.

A series of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed on the sidelines of the meeting. These are the following:

1- MoU on nuclear safety and radiation protection between the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission and Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment, signed by Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Bahraini Minister of Oil and Environment Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina.

2- Cooperation Program between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies, signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

3- Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation, signed by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

4- MoU on sustainable development cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Ministry of Sustainable Development of Bahrain, signed by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim and Bahraini Minister of Sustainable Development Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif.

5- MoU on competition promotion and protection between the General Authority for Competition of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain's Competition Promotion and Protection Authority, signed by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim and Bahraini Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro.

6- MoU on promoting direct investment, signed by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Bahraini Minister of Sustainable Development Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif.

7- MoU between the Saudi Railway Polytechnic and Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, signed by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

8- MoU between King Saud University and the University of Bahrain, signed by Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary and Bahraini Minister of Education Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma.

9- MoU between the National Center for Non-Profit Sector Development of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain’s Ministry of Social Development, signed by Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary and Bahraini Minister of Social Development Osama bin Saleh Al-Alawi.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his gratitude to the Bahrain Crown Prince for the warm reception and excellent organization, noting the constructive outcomes of the council session.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and advancing the distinguished bilateral partnership, voicing their wishes for continued security and prosperity in both countries. They thanked all committee members, the Executive Committee, the General Secretariat, and working groups for their efforts in supporting the council’s work.

Both sides agreed to hold the fifth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council in Saudi Arabia, with the date to be decided through the council’s general secretariat.

