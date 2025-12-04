Investcorp Capital (ICAP), a company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, today announced that it has successfully acquired a diversified portfolio of industrial assets for $400 million. The deal was arranged by Investcorp and features properties located across coastal markets in both the eastern and western US.

The 2.6-million-square-foot, 35-building portfolio spans seven resilient coastal markets and is 97% occupied.

Acquired at attractive prices, the assets benefit from industrial demand growth, limited supply and rising rents – factors that continue to underscore the strength and profitability potential of the US industrial sector.

ICAP is a unit of Bahrain-based Investcorp, a global independent manager of alternative investments, with $60 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties) and presence across 14 offices in three continents, US, Europe and Asia.

The newly acquired portfolio assets include:

*Infill Industrial Portfolio in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 76,000 sq ft across two buildings

*Infill Industrial Portfolio in Northern New Jersey: 44,000 sq ft in one building

*Infill Industrial Portfolio in Long Island, New York: 92,000 sq ft across two buildings

*Logistics Portfolio in Sacramento, California: 1.3 million sq ft across 13 buildings

*Infill Industrial Portfolio in Tampa, Florida: 156,000 sq ft across two buildings

*Infill Industrial Portfolio in South Florida: 115,000 sq ft across three buildings

*Light Industrial Portfolio in North Atlanta: 814,000 sq ft across 12 buildings

Sana Khater, CEO of Investcorp Capital, said: "Through acquisitions like this US industrial portfolio, along with other assets, ICAP continues to be well positioned to create long-term value for our shareholders."

"This transaction reinforces our strategy of building a diversified portfolio of high-quality alternative assets and demonstrates our ability, via Investcorp, to source and execute investments that align well with market tailwinds and investor expectations," he stated.

Yusef Al Yusef, Board Member of Investcorp Capital, and Global Head of Distribution for Investcorp said: "The US industrial sector continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience and long-term potential. This portfolio reflects our conviction in high-quality, supply-constrained coastal markets and supports our strategy of investing in durable, income-generating assets."

"As demand fundamentals strengthen and new supply remains limited, we see attractive opportunities to deploy capital in ways targeted to create value for our shareholders and investor partners," he stated.

Investcorp Capital continues to build on its position as the only ADX-listed firm offering investors access to the returns derived from a globally diversified portfolio of alternative investments.

Over the last 12 months, the firm has successfully realized several profitable investment exits from the likes of RESA Power in the USA and Citykart in India; while funding new Private Equity, Real Estate and Credit investments; thereby underscoring ICAP’s ability to identify and unlock value across global markets and alternative asset classes for its shareholders.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

