Abu Dhabi investment firm Alpha Dhabi Holding has acquired a 1.6 billion UAE dirhams ($436 million) stake in NMDC Group, previously held by AD Ports Group.

The stake represents 82.5 million shares in NMDC, or 9.77% of its share capital.

Following the acquisition, Alpha Dhabi’s ownership in NMDC rises to 76.68% of its issued share capital.

Abu Dhabi’s NMDC Group, an integrated energy and marine services and EPC organisation, recorded a net profit of AED 2.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025, indicating a 26% year-on-year rise.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

