UAE - Leading UAE developer Arada has awarded a comprehensive package of contracts worth AED2.7 billion ($735 million) to deliver Masaar 2, the forested megaproject located in the Rowdat district of Sharjah, appointing leading contractors and top-tier consultancies to provide integrated construction, infrastructure and design.

The scope of work covers the full construction of 1,997 homes across four phases, alongside recently completed enabling works, site preparation, infrastructure development including roads, utilities and public spaces, as well as complete design and supervision by specialist consultants.

Arada said in total, three construction firms and four consultancy firms have been appointed for Masaar 2.

Top UAE-based contractors Intermass (phases 1, 3 and 4) and Pivot Engineering & General Contracting (phase 2) will be responsible for the construction of homes across all four phases, with first handovers scheduled for 2027 and full completion expected by June 2028.

Both firms have previously delivered projects within the first Masaar master plan.

On the contract award, Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "From sales launch in early 2025 to full handover in mid-2028, Masaar 2 will be one of the fastest community completions in the UAE, and delivered to the exceptional standard that our customers have come to appreciate."

"This milestone underscores our commitment to on-time delivery and world-class quality as we continue to shape some of the UAE’s most sought-after residential destinations," he stated.

Darwish Engineering Emirates has already completed the enabling works across the 10.5 million sq ft site and will be responsible for the development of the entire infrastructure works, which will include world-class amenities such as a swimmable forest lagoon and wellness-focused facilities.

Dubai-based Dewan Architects + Engineers served as the design consultant for all four phases of the project, a scope which has now concluded.

CRTKL, the global architecture firm, completed the master plan concept and design, while US-based Parsons Overseas was responsible for infrastructure design and supervision.

DAR has been appointed to provide full supervision consultancy services through to the scheduled completion of all four phases in summer 2028.

Launched in February this year, Masaar 2 sold out within hours, generating AED5.6 billion in transactions and highlighting the strong investor appetite in Sharjah’s rapidly expanding property market. Designed as a premium, nature-focused residential destination, the community features nature-inspired architecture and is anchored by a lush green spine with 40,000 trees.

In September, Arada launched Masaar 3 - the third and largest forested master plan in the series - comprising 4,000 homes across eight phases.

According to Arada, Masaar has emerged as one of the most successful and in-demand community concepts across the region.

The first Masaar masterplan includes 3,000 homes set within a 19 million square foot forested landscape. Half of the community has already been handed over, along with a comprehensive range of facilities and world-class amenities. Full completion is scheduled by the end of 2026, it added.

