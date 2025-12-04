ORA Developers has broken ground on Bayn, its flagship 4.8-million-sq-m coastal community in Ghantoot region thatblends low-density residential living with resort-style amenities, a vibrant marina, sports facilities, and interconnected waterfront promenades.

Announcing the groundbreaking, Ora Developers said enabling works have begun on the 4.8-million-sq-m development strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi with NMDC, a leading EPC contractor in the region, handling it.

This marks the construction commencement and enables ORA to progress toward vertical construction for Phase 1 scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

A total of 805 villas and townhouses will be built in the first phase, offering residents 10 distinct typologies, with a selection of 3-8 bedrooms residences spread across four gated clusters.

At peak activity, more than 5,000 professionals and workers are expected to be on site, reflecting the scale of the project. It is planned to start delivery by December 2028, said the statement.

Alongside construction progress, ORA Developers has opened Signature showrooms in Al Qana in Abu Dhabi and Jumeirah in Dubai.

Designed with clear visitor journeys and defined zones, these showrooms allow guests to explore Bayn’s design language, masterplan, and lifestyle vision through a curated and engaging presentation, it added.

Amr Abdel Moneim, the Chief Technical Officer at ORA Developers, said: "Breaking ground marks a significant milestone that brings Bayn closer to reality. It follows a comprehensive period of planning, design development, and site investigations that ensured we began construction on solid foundations."

"Awarding the enabling works contract to NMDC provides us with the technical expertise and disciplined delivery needed as we move toward vertical construction," noted Moneim.

"Our new Signature showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Dubai introduce customers to Bayn’s design and vision through a clear, curated experience that reflects the project’s character and ORA’s human-centric philosophy," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

