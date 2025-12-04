Dubai-born Avenew Development is entering the branded residences space following a signed agreement with Marriott International to develop The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands.

The upcoming project is designed for the modern connoisseur, reflecting the developer’s forward-thinking approach to residential living, where every detail, from interiors to communal experiences, is crafted to inspire connection, elevate lifestyle, and define what it means to truly come home.

Avenew Development’s selection of Dubai Islands for this seafront living project highlights its in-depth knowledge and established presence within this transformative area. With other major projects located on the islands, Avenew possesses a proven understanding of the location's potential, infrastructure, and growing appeal to residents.

This know-how is crucial, ensuring the development is strategically positioned to capitalise on the benefits of the waterfront community, accessibility, and proximity to key facilities such as beachfront promenades and golf courses. The developer’s confidence in the sustained desirability of Dubai Islands underpins the scale and ambition of this latest residential offering.

Commenting on the deal, Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of Avenew Development, said: "We chose this project because its commitment to excellence mirrors our own. The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands, will be more than homes; they are spaces of comfort where the finest experiences are delivered flawlessly."

"This project redefines coastal residential living in the GCC, offering residents a lifestyle of celebration and elegance. With a privileged array of world-class amenities, the community will feel both exclusive and meticulously serviced. Avenew Development was founded on a singular principle: to create homes that go beyond architecture, spaces crafted with intention and care," he stated.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President – Mixed-Use Development, EMEA at Marriott International, said: "We are thrilled to introduce The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands — a collaboration with Avenew that brings distinctive design and the legendary St. Regis service to life."

The Residences are optimally positioned to attract residents seeking a world-class living environment defined by structural quality, intentional design, and unparalleled service integration. It is about a lifestyle that has intuitive wellbeing at its core — designed to nurture connection, celebrate family, and offer every resident an effortless life of refinement.

As Avenew Development’s latest project, it embodies the company’s vision, demonstrating that a home should be cherished, not just inhabited.

