H&H, a Dubai-based developer and asset manager, has announced the launch of Dubai Peninsula, a rare enclave along the Jumeirah coastline that is set to redefine the future of ultra-luxury living in the region, introducing an unprecedented waterfront destination.

Owned by Bright Start and developed by H&H, this rare enclave along the Jumeirah coastline forms a sculpted landscape where architecture, hospitality, culture, and nature converge in one experience. Anchored by the debuts of Aman and Rosewood in Dubai, Dubai Peninsula brings together the world’s most revered hospitality and design names under a single address, establishing a new benchmark for resort living in the city.

These brands, along with others to be announced soon, will establish Dubai Peninsula as one of the world’s most curated and culturally resonant resort destinations.

Located beside the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah Bay and Dubai Canal, the destination reveals a choreographed interplay of light, air, and sculptural form. On one side, a world-class superyacht marina forms the Peninsula’s social harbour, lined with landscaped promenades, ateliers, fashion boutiques, and dining.

Aman will unveil an all-suite waterfront hotel by Kerry Hill Architects, complemented by the serene Aman Spa, private Aman Club, multiple dining venues, and a limited collection of Aman Residences.

On the other side, an exquisite beach curves gracefully around the coastline, its social yet serene beach club offering views of shoreline and skyline. Rosewood will debut its first hotel and residences in Dubai, featuring a private beach, seaside beach club, four signature dining venues, and a comprehensive wellness centre.

Shahab Lutfi, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Start, said: "Dubai Peninsula embodies our vision for a new era of living in the city. Iconic and timeless, defined by exceptional hospitality and poised to leave a legacy in the region, it will inspire today and endure as a defining landmark in Dubai."

"At the heart of the destination lies a verdant parkland threaded with shaded pathways, forming a walkable oasis that balances sanctuary and connection," he stated.

"Thoughtfully designed leisure spaces create a seamless link between nature, culture, and architecture, shaping a community defined by movement, wellness, and aesthetic harmony," he added.

Guided by an extraordinary collective of global architectural and design talent, Jean-Michel Gathy, Richard Rogers, Kerry Hill, Bjarke Ingels, Hopkins, Banda, Joyce Wang and others, Dubai Peninsula is a masterclass in design excellence. Every elevation, material, and landscape gesture reflects a shared vision of refinement, innovation, and timeless modernity.

Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer of H&H, said: "Dubai Peninsula is the perfect representation of H&H’s vision to set a new benchmark for upscale living by creating transformative developments and introducing the most recognized hospitality brands to the city."

"Every element of Dubai Peninsula reflects our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and creation, delivering an aspirational lifestyle that is unprecedented in the market," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

