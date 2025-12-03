UAE - Mirage, a leading multidisciplinary engineering group, has been appointed as the project management consultant for the Janu Hotel & Branded Residences on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, thus reinforcing its footprint in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.

Strategically positioned on Island 3 within a cluster of pristine islands extending into the Arabian Gulf, the development comprises three distinct branded components - an upscale hotel comprising 132 keys, five premium villas and 73 residential units, said Mirage in a statement.

This marks Aman Group’s second Janu property in the UAE, it stated.

The 17-level Janu Hotel will feature the signature Janu House and a suite of high-end amenities including a spa, gym, events pavilion, restaurants, kids club, retail areas and a padel court. Complementing the hotel is a 29-storey residential tower offering one- to six-bedroom apartments. Adjacent to these sit the exclusive standalone villas, designed to elevate privacy and lifestyle.

According to Mirage, the property enjoys its own private stretch of beach, providing residence owners and guests seamless access to the water alongside a Beach Club and pool.

The client’s vision is to deliver an unparalleled beachfront and urban sanctuary that integrates refined amenities with a community-focused approach, fostering a sense of exclusivity and belonging.

This resort-style development is situated closest to the iconic Wynn resort, further enhancing its appeal and prominence within the Al Marjan masterplan, it added.

