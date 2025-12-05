Elevate, the visionary lifestyle real estate brand from One Group, together with Ennismore, the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, has officially unveiled the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences at a key event in Atlantis The Royal, Dubai.

Valued at AED1.8 billion ($490 million), the project marks a defining milestone for Ras Al Khaimah, introducing the region’s first-ever Mondrian-branded beachfront residences and reinforcing Elevate’s $1 billion UAE development pipeline.

Set on Al Marjan Island, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing luxury and entertainment destinations, the project has witnessed extraordinary demand, said the developer.

With 343 residences rapidly selling out, investor interest continues to surge due to the community’s proximity to Wynn Al Marjan Island, pristine beachfront access, and world-class hospitality offerings by Ennismore.

Designed by San Francisco-based architectural firm Gensler, with interiors by London’s Bergman Design House, the development blends bold design with sensory storytelling.

The project will boast three types of housing units. These are:

●The Residences: 1–3 bedroom apartments starting from AED2.55 million onwards

●The Front Row Collection: 3–5 bedroom beachfront townhouses with direct beach access starting from AED8.54 million and

●The Sky Collection: 3–5 bedroom duplex and triplex sky villas with private pools and panoramic Gulf views starting from AED 8.53 million.

Elevate pointed out that residents will enjoy over 60,000 sq ft of curated amenities, including the Mondrian Sky Club, Fi’lia Beach, championship fitness facilities, infinity pools, concierge services, and Accor Platinum Status benefits across 5,600 hotels worldwide.

For the project, Elevate and Ennismore have unveiled a flexible 60:40 payment plan, with project completion scheduled for Q4 2028.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, the Group CEO of Marjan, said: "We are glad to see the excitement around Mondrian Al Marjan Beach Residences, which is a fitting inclusion to our island’s ever-growing portfolio of branded residences."

"This development truly echoes our vision of creating premium, lifestyle-led destinations and is sure to offer global residents and investors a new benchmark for branded beachfront living," he stated.

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder & Chairman of Elevate, said: "Tonight’s celebration marks a remarkable milestone for Elevate. Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences is more than a development—it is a new expression of what beachfront luxury can be. We have created a space where art, culture, wellness, and community converge in ways never seen before in the UAE."

"We are proud to present our flagship project and continue elevating the standards of residential living in the region," he noted.

Ras Al Khaimah’s most anticipated real estate launch of the season drew remarkable excitement, with guests filling the entrance of Atlantis The Royal in lively anticipation. A packed turnout gathered to witness the spectacular reveal, reflecting the overwhelming interest in Elevate’s newest landmark.

The star-studded launch, emceed by fashion icon Jessica Kahawaty, also drew notable regional personalities including Youmna Khoury and Zeynab, adding to the event’s fashion-forward energy.

More than a project debut, the celebration framed Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences as the emirate’s new destination where design, lifestyle, and coastal glamour come together.

The immersive journey began as attendees passed through a kinetic tunnel of fabric, projection, and light, creating a surreal transition into Mondrian’s world of expressive luxury.

The dramatic reveal of the architectural model unfolded beneath a choreographed lift of illuminated drapery, drawing applause as the full vision of the development was unveiled.

Louis Abboud, Regional Head of Lifestyle Collective IMEAT at Ennismore, said: "Mondrian has always been about pushing boundaries and creating spaces that inspire. Launching this project on Al Marjan Island is a natural evolution of our brand’s creative ethos. This is not just a residence, it’s a living gallery, a social hub, and a sanctuary of style."

The crown jewel of the project, the 10,000-sq-ft Sky Mansion, features 28-ft ceiling heights, a private rooftop garden, and an infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Listed at $10 million, it stands as one of the most exclusive homes in Ras Al Khaimah.-TradeArabia News Service

