Musstir, the real estate development arm of the Mohammed Al Barwani Group, has signed an agreement with the Oman Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to develop the “wellness village” project, with an investment value of up to RO 200 million ($520 million).

This project is part of the Jabal Al Ali project in the Wilayat of Jabal Al Akhdar.

The wellness village spans over 600,000 square meters, and will feature a specialised resort for relaxation and wellness that reflects Oman’s cultural identity and the natural beauty of Jabal Al Akhdar. It will be developed in collaboration with various local entities and SMEs.

The project will also include the development of more than 360 upscale and modern residential units that combine elements of relaxation, sustainable healthy living, and tranquillity away from the hustle of city life.

The wellness village will feature a variety of walking and fitness trails overlooking Oman’s natural landscapes, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, all designed to promote a healthy lifestyle in harmony with nature.

Dr Mohammed Al Barwani, Chairman of the group, said: “This project is unique among the portfolio of developments within the Jabal Al Ali project. We are proud to be one of the selected developers entrusted with this responsibility, which reflects confidence in Musstir’s technical expertise and innovative developments.” -TradeArabia News Service

