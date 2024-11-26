A 111-kilometre railway linking Kuwait City to the Saudi border will be implemented in three phases, according to a report by Saudi news website Sabq.

Phase One, which involves design work, is expected to be completed within a year. Investment partners will be appointed in Phase Two while Phase Three will focus on construction, which is estimated to take approximately 30 months, the report published on Tuesday said.

Earlier this month, Zawya Projects had reported that Turkish firm Proyapi had submitted the lowest bid for the project’s design consultancy deal.

The report said the tender process was expedited following meetings between Saudi and Kuwaiti stakeholders, which also discussed the feasibility of adding an additional line linking Kuwait City to Riyadh. Kuwait’s section of the GCC railway network is expected to be completed by late 2030.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

