Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works is expected to award the main construction contract for New Audit Bureau Northern Building project, located in Shuwaikh in the first quarter of 2025, according to a source aware of the project details.

The project involves the construction and completion of an eight-floor building, three basements, and four additional floors on an existing parking structure. A pedestrian bridge will also connect the new building to the current facility.

“The contract award is anticipated in February 2025, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027,” the source said, adding that his estimates of the project value is $130 million.

Seven companies expressed interest in the project, including:

Kuwait Factories Construction and Contracting Company

Real Estate Construction and Manufacturing Company

SAC Construction Company for General Trading and Contracting

Wara Construction Company

Syed Hamid Behbehani & Sons Company

Khaled Ali Al-Kharafi & Brothers Construction Contracting Company

Combined Group Contracting Company

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

