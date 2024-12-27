Saudi-based Knowledge Economic City has announced that it has awarded a SAR233 million ($62 million) contract to Alfaneyah Electromechanical Company for provision of construction, electromechanical and plumbing services for its prime KEC Hub Project.

KEC said the Phase One of the project, currently being implemented, includes a mall and a five-star hotel property to be managed by Hilton Worldwide as well as a residential tower comprising luxury branded residential apartments with upscale residential units that benefit from the services provided by the Hilton Hotel, which is directly connected to it and to the Boulevard and the commercial market.

Located in the northern part of the Knowledge City on King Abdulaziz Road, the KEC Hub project will boast a range of elements including recreation, shopping, residential and entertainment services within the mall and the main (Boulevard) in addition to cafes, restaurants, the heritage area and a public park for hosting entertainment and leisure activities.

KEC as per the deal, Alfaneyah Electromechanical Company will develop the 384-key Hilton Hotel Tower and also the 66-storeyed branded residences tower within the key mixed-use development with a 18-month period.

The project in its first and second phases will occupy an area of 186,000 sq m, which includes a rental area of approximately 122,000 m.

