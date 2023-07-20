Jordan has unveiled two projects for investors with a combined value of around $780 million, including its first tourist village, according to an official report.

The Investment Ministry offered the two projects on its “Invest in Jordan” platform, which it launched last week in a bid to lure in capital as part of an economic stimulation plan.

The first project comprises the construction of a tourist village in the Southern Red Sea port of Aqaba, Jordan’s only coastal city, the Arabic language daily Alghad and other Jordanian publications said in a report on Thursday.

The project costs around 401 million Jordanian dinars ($565 million) and includes all associated tourist and amusement facilities with the aim of attracting tourists, the report said.

The second project is a sport city in Aqaba and is worth nearly 153 million dinars ($215 million), it said, adding that it will be built on an area of 400,000 square metres and will also comprise 3 hotels, restaurants and other facilities.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)