The governor of Iraq’s Maysan governorate, Ali Duai, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a water park in Al-Amarah city, local media said.

The 69.5-acre water park, situated along the Tigris River, is being developed by a Turkish company under the supervision of the Maysan Investment Commission, the reports said.

The project features water games for adults and children, 20 chalets, winter and summer halls of 5,000 square metres each, children's play areas, sauna, an Olympic-size swimming pool, food and beverage facilities, ice skating rink, retail units and a water treatment plant.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

