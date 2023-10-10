Iraq's council of ministers has approved the awarding of four new residential cities to local and international bidders as part of a package of 20 city projects, the Iraqi media reported on Tuesday.

The four planned cities are Al-Jawahiry in the capital Baghdad, AlGazlany in the Northern Nineveh Governorate, Dhefef Karbala in Karbala governorate and Al-Janaen in Babylon governorate.

Shafaq News and other Iraqi publications did not make clear whether bids have been submitted but said the four cities would be offered on an investment basis with the government reserving 15 percent of the houses.

In July, National Investment Commission had announced the extendsion of bid submission deadline by 21 days to 20 August 2026.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

