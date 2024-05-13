Riyadh: National Housing Company (NHC) CEO Mohammad Albuty has signed a cooperation agreement with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to build 20,000 housing units in the suburbs and neighborhoods developed by NHC.



The agreement was signed during Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Chairman of the Housing Program Committee Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail’s recent visit to Beijing, China.



According to NHC, this agreement is one of several with major international construction companies. It will entail building different facilities, including medical care establishments, schools, and retail stores.



It is part of the company’s endeavor to contribute to achieving the objectives of the Housing Program, envisaged in the Kingdom's Vision 2030, through partnerships with leading international companies, attracting international investments in the real estate sector, implementing urban projects according to the highest standards and at affordable prices, and improving the sustainability of housing projects in various regions of the Kingdom backed by the support and care of the wise leadership for all matters related to improving services for citizens.