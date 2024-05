Hong Kong shares finished with more gains Monday as traders welcomed news that China would start selling almost $140 billion in government bonds to help boost the world's number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.80 percent, or 151.38 points, to 19,115.06.

But the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.21 percent, or 6.53 points, to 3,148.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.95 percent, or 16.98 points, to 1,766.79.