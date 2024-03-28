Iraq has re-started nearly 490 projects that have been stalled over the past years due to delayed execution by contractors and other problems, the OPEC member’s Prime Minister was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Mohammed Al-Sudani made the comments while visiting road expansion projects in the capital Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said.

“The government is pushing ahead with plans to resume stalled and delayed projects in all governorates and all sectors,” INA quoted Sudani as saying.

“We have so far managed to re-start nearly 490 projects in a relatively short period of time…citizens can feel the results of this policy.”

Officials said in late 2023 Iraq has nearly 1,400 stalled projects in construction and other sectors with a total value of around $18 billion.

