Iraq has awarded contracts for the construction of 5 new residential cities as part of ongoing plans to tackle housing shortages, the official gazette said on Thursday.

The developers awarded the deals will soon start working on the projects after they were allotted land plots by the Construction and Housing Ministry, the report said, quoting the Ministry’s spokesman Nabil Al-Saffar.

Saffar did not identify the developers apart from saying the Ministry has selected “serious companies with experience in such projects.”

He said the new cities are based in the capital Baghdad as well as Karbala and Babylon in central Iraq, Nineveh in the North, the Western Al-Anbar Governorate.

“These companies are now preparing to start construction work…they have been granted all necessary facilities and services without any administrative obstacles or routine,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)